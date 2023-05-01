Karnataka Elections: Congress Counters BJP With 4 Promises To Farmers; ₹1.5 Lakh Cr Funds

After the ruling BJP released its manifesto for the Karnataka elections on Monday, the Congress party also unveiled its promises for the state's farmers, hinting at an intense political scenario.

The grand old party’s official Twitter handle said, “Congress' promise to the farmers of Karnataka. KRISHI NIDHI: ₹1.50 Lakh Cr in 5 Years for farmers' welfare. PRAKARITI VIKOPA NIDHI: ₹5,000 Cr (₹1,000 Cr every year) in case of crop destruction. Ensure MSP for coconut farmers & others. Increase milk subsidy from ₹5 to ₹7 per litre.”

“Vote for progress, choose Congress,” it added.

Congress' promise to the farmers of Karnataka



🔹 KRISHI NIDHI: ₹1.50 Lakh Cr in 5 Years for farmers' welfare.



🔹 PRAKARITI VIKOPA NIDHI: ₹5,000 Cr (₹1,000 Cr every year) in case of crop destruction.



🔹 Ensure MSP for coconut farmers & others.



🔹 Increase milk subsidy from… — Congress (@INCIndia) May 1, 2023

What is the BJP promising for Karnataka farmers?

With a little over a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda released the party’s manifesto on May 1 in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders, including BS Yediyurappa.

“We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose," according to the manifesto. “We will set up an ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ in every ward of every municipal corporation in the State to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the State,” it added.

Irrigation, fixed price guarantee, value addition of agricultural products along with increased milk incentive to ₹7 - all by the #DoubleEngineSarkara.



This brings out the image of the next 5 years of Double Speed Governance through #BJPPrajaPranalike2023.#BJPYeBharavase pic.twitter.com/Zyc82uFd3B — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 1, 2023