Karnataka Elections: Congress Counters BJP With 4 Promises To Farmers; ₹1.5 Lakh Cr Funds

Congress' promise to the farmers of Karnataka. KRISHI NIDHI: ₹1.50 Lakh Cr in 5 Years for farmers' welfare.

Isha Bhandari
Congress counters BJP manifesto with 4 promises; ensures MSP and much more

After the ruling BJP released its manifesto for the Karnataka elections on Monday, the Congress party also unveiled its promises for the state's farmers, hinting at an intense political scenario.

The grand old party’s official Twitter handle said, “Congress' promise to the farmers of Karnataka. KRISHI NIDHI: ₹1.50 Lakh Cr in 5 Years for farmers' welfare. PRAKARITI VIKOPA NIDHI: ₹5,000 Cr (₹1,000 Cr every year) in case of crop destruction. Ensure MSP for coconut farmers & others. Increase milk subsidy from ₹5 to ₹7 per litre.”

“Vote for progress, choose Congress,” it added.

What is the BJP promising for Karnataka farmers?

With a little over a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda released the party’s manifesto on May 1 in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders, including BS Yediyurappa. 

“We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose," according to the manifesto. “We will set up an ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ in every ward of every municipal corporation in the State to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the State,” it added. 

  1. 1,000 Farmer Producer Organisations, including 200 Fishery FPOs, in 5 years
  2. Bhagirathi Shapatha: A comprehensive irrigation system by completing all irrigation projects like Bhadra, Upper Krishna, Kalasa Bhaduri, in a timebound manner. Ensuring 100% coverage of all existing lift irrigation projects with Field Irrigation Channels (FIC).Implementing the Israeli model of drip irrigation while leveraging the PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for last-mile delivery of water to farms.
  3. Rs 30,000-Crore K-Agri Fund: To set up micro-cold storage facilities, along the lines of the Nandini model, and agro processing unitsat all Gram Panchayats through PPP model under the Krishika Bandhu scheme; modernisation and digitisation of APMCs; affordable farm mechanisation infrastructure; 5 new agro industry clusters and 3 new food processing parks.
  4. Cold storage facilities near airports and sea ports for convenient storage and distribution.
  5. Dairy farming: Increase the incentive provided to dairy farmers to Rs 7 per litre; mobile veterinary clinics to provide emergency treatment for wounded and sick animals in every taluka
  6. Sri Sampada through Sri Anna Mission: To create an ecosystem for millets; increase subsidies for millet cultivation from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per hectare under the Raitha Siri Scheme for millet farmers. Five modern millet processing units (grader, dehuller and destoner) in all millet intensive areas. State branding for Ragi and Jowar produced in the state to be internationally recognised.
  7. Free transport of agricultural, horticultural and dairy products up to 50 kg from villages to urban markets.
  8. Mission Kadalamakkalu to be launched for fishermen to ensure creation of a comprehensive support system to enhance production, processing and export of fishery products.
  9. 80% subsidy to farmers to utilise solar pumpsets under the Kusum scheme.
  10. Rs 500-crore Saavayava Krishi Mission and the Karnataka Organics brand for setting up outlets at key tourist sites and state capitals nationwide.
  11. A food testing laboratory in every district to facilitate faster certification and grading of food products and farm produce.
  12. A ‘Price Stabilisation Fund’ of Rs 1,000 crore to protect agriculture and horticulture produce from price fluctuations in the market.

 

