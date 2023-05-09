Karnataka Elections: Congress MLA Files Complaint Against BJP Candidate For 'hooliganism'

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy has filed a complaint against BJP's CH Ramurthy to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the latter's alleged hooliganism. Talking to ANI, Reddy said that Ramurthy, the candidate from Vijaynagar, is 'threatening people' with 200-300 of his aides at midnight.

"More than 75% of them will be in cars wearing helmets and masks. In car also they are wearing helmets. They don't want to identify (themselves). 50% Bangalore rowdies are in that (Vijaynagar) constituency. That is why we complained. We are asking for paramilitary from today itself," the MLA told ANI.

Reddy was accompanied by his daughter and Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy in filing the complaint against Ramurthy. This comes just a day before the election date when the people of Karnataka will vote for the 224 assembly seats. In the previous election in 2018, the BJP managed to win 104 seats out of 224 whereas the Congress won in 78 constituencies, ending up as the second-largest party. The Janata Dal Secular (JDS), meanwhile, finished third with 38 seats.

Congress vs BJP

Ahead of the Karnataka elections scheduled for May 10, both the BJP and Congress are approaching the ECI with complaints against each other for statements made by their politicians. Last week, the Congress party filed a complaint against the BJP after its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were invoking Hindu Gods during the election campaign.

Congress alleged that the BJP is using religion to win votes. The Congress leaders also lodged a complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning opposition' during the campaigns. Shah had reportedly said that there will be 'riots in Karnataka' if Congress win the assembly polls.

The BJP, too, approached the ECI after former Congress President Sonia Gandhi allegedly talked about safeguarding Karnataka's sovereignty. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the ECI sent a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge seeking clarification over her statement.