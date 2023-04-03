Karnataka Elections: Congress Ticket Aspirants Protest Outside Party Office In Bengaluru

Several Congress ticket aspirants and leaders along with their supporters are protesting outside the party’s office in Bengaluru demanding tickets for themselves and their aides. A large group of Congress ticket aspirants and cadres gathered in front of Congress Bhawan, the Karnataka Congress Pradesh Committee office at Queens Road in Bengaluru on Monday, April 3, morning and clashed with each other seeking tickets for the state Assembly election scheduled on May 10.

Some Congress workers also threatened to consume poison if a ticket is not given to a candidate of their choice. A few Congress workers also fought among themselves over the selection of candidates for the Tarikere Assembly constituency. DS Suresh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the current MLA from Tarikere.

Siddaramaiah to leave for Delhi

Meanwhile, Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah will leave for New Delhi on Monday evening to discuss the second list of Congress candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. Siddaramaiah will meet All India Congress Committee leaders in New Delhi before the second list is released after the party’s Central Election Committee meeting.

A few state Congress leaders will also be in Delhi to discuss Rahul Gandhi's April 9 rally in Kolar.

Siddaramaiah had on Sunday stated that the second list of candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls is likely to be announced after the crucial party meeting on April 4.

Reiterating that the party high command has to take a call regarding his contesting from the second constituency of Kolar, the former Chief Minister said, it may be decided at the party's Central Election Committee meeting on April 4.

"Day-after-tomorrow there is a Central Election Committee meeting, after the meeting the second list will be released," Siddaramaiah said. Responding to a reporter's question about him contesting from Kolar too, he said, "it has to be decided by the high command, they will decide day-after-tomorrow."

Congress had already announced its first list of 124 candidates on March 25 and is yet to announce the candidates for 100 more segments. The party has fielded Siddaramaiah from his home turf of Varuna in Mysuru district in the first list, following which the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly has expressed his intention to contest from the second seat of Kolar too, subject to the approval of the high command.

According to reports, the Karnataka unit of the Congress has finalised single names for 52 Assembly constituencies in the second list, and the Central Election Committee headed by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to take a final call.

Noting that a candidate emerging victorious or losing is in the hands of the voters, the Congress Legislature Party leader, confident of his victory in Varuna said, irrespective of who the opposition candidate is, "I will not go to the constituency for campaigning other than for filing the nomination."

He said his son and the sitting Congress MLA from Varuna Yathindra Siddaramaiah will take care of his campaigning in the constituency, while he will be touring the state campaigning for the party.

There were speculations that state BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa's younger son BY Vijayendra is likely to take on Siddaramaiah from Varuna. However, the veteran BJP leader had on Friday said that his son will not contest from Varuna, and will contest from Shikaripur, the seat he is vacating due to age, following the party's approval.

(With input from PTI)