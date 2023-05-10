Karnataka Elections: Hung Assembly Predicted In State; Know Methodology Of Exit Poll

The exit poll of the Karnataka Assembly elections has once again predicted a hung assembly in the state, with the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) making the contest three cornered. The Republic P-MARQ Exit Poll has predicted the Congress to emerge as the largest party in the state, but is likely to leave behind reaching the majority mark. The grand old party is likely to get a neck-to-neck fight with the BJP, which is predicted to become the second largest party in the state. On the other hand, the JD(S) appears to become once again the kingmaker in the state.

According to the Republic P-MARQ Exit Poll, the seat share of the BJP will be between 85 to 100, the Congress is likely to win 94 to 108 seats, and the JD(S) is expected to win 24 to 32 seats. Others are likely to win 2 to 6 seats in Karnataka.

The vote share has not changed much as compared to the last elections. The exit poll predicts 36% vote to the BJP, 40% vote to the Congress, 17% vote to the JD(S) and 7% vote to others.

Exit Poll Data

Party Seats Predicted Vote Share

BJP 85-100 36%

Congress 94-108 40%

JD(S) 24-32 17%

Others 02-06 07%

Methodology of Exit Polls

The exit poll Survey was conducted in all districts across the state of Karnataka. The sample size of the survey was 21,432. The methodology is random stratified sampling using predominantly three techniques, which includes field surveys, Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI), and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. The process then uses a probabilistic model to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share.

Later, the survey results adjusted in proportion to reflect the state and district population across age groups, religion, gender and caste. In addition, the questions in the survey were designed to reflect the current scenario electorally and politically and to gauge the critical factors that might play a role in the voting preference of a voter. There is an error margin of 3%.

Results and vote shares of 2018

After the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2018, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state with 104 seats. The party had won 40 seats in the previous elections and managed to gain 64 seats in 2018. The vote percentage share was 36.35 percent, which saw a jump of 16.3 percent.

The Congress was the second largest party in 2018, with 80 seats. However, the party suffered a loss of 42 seats from the previous elections, even though the vote share was highest for the party at 38.14 percent. The party saw 1.4 percent jump in the vote share as well.

While the JD(S) managed to win 37 seats in 2018, which was 3 less than previous elections. The party managed to get 18.3 percent vote share. However, it was 1.9 percent less than the previous one.

Political events after 2018 polls

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 80 seats in the 224-member Assembly while the JD(S) won 37 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats and emerged as the single-largest party in the state yet falling short of the majority mark.

Further, in an effort to stop the BJP from forming the government in the state, the then Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigned and the party supported HD Kumaraswamy to form the government in the state. Due to this, HD Kumaraswamy, despite being a member of the JD(S), the third-largest party in the state was sworn in as the chief minister. Both parties went for a post-poll alliance and formed the government on May 23, 2018.

The alliance government was, however, short-lived in the state, when 13 MLAs of the Congress and 3 MLAs of the JD(S) resigned as the members of the legislative assembly in July 2019, resulting in the Congress-JD(S) alliance government losing the majority in the state assembly.

Following this event, BS Yediyurappa claimed to form the government in the state and under his leadership, the BJP formed the government in Karnataka. However, on July 28, 2021, after a sudden political event in the BJP, BS Yediyurappa resigned and Basavaraj Bommai succeeded him as the 17th chief minister of the state.