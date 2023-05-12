Karnataka Elections: JD(S) Claims It Has Decided On Alliance Partner To Form Govt

Just a day ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 results, the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) has made a huge claim saying that have already decided on its alliance partner. JD(S) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed on Friday, May 12, 2023, while speakinmg to news agency ANI that the party has already decided on with whom it will align to form the government in the southern state if the results on May 13 show a fractured mandate and no single party is able to form the government. He, however, refused to divulge the name of the alliance partner, saying that the party would announce it to the public at the appropriate time.

"We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes. There are certain programmes which we really want to implement for the betterment of Karnataka and Kannadigas: water issues, agrarian crisis, farmers, children, girl education, and health, these are some of the primary requirements. We know who is more capable of doing it and we will go with them," the JD(S) leader said. He also added that both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have reached out to them.

#WATCH | We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes: JD(S) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed pic.twitter.com/rVaZ6kxSvD — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that most of the exit polls have predicted that there will be a hung assembly, with the Congress having a slight edge. It will be worth noting with whom the JD(S) will align as in the past, the party had formed governments with both Congress as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

History of JD(S) with BJP and Congress

In 2006, HD Kumaraswamy formed the government in Karnataka under a 20-month power-sharing agreement between JD(S) and BJP. He served as the state's Chief Minister from February 2006 to October 2007. However, before resigning from his position, he refused to transfer power back to BJP as agreed upon in the power-sharing agreement, and the coalition collapsed.

JD(S) formed a government with Congress when Kumaraswamy was again sworn in as Karnataka CM in 2018, despite JD(S) being the third largest party. However, he resigned from his post after his coalition government with the Grand Old Party lost the trust vote.