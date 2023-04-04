Karnataka Elections: JDS Supremo HD Devegowda Rules Out Alliance With Congress

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Devegowda on Tuesday said that there is no possibility of an alliance with Congress for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka and said that former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy does not want to ally with any Party aiming to sideline any “obstacle” in the governance.

While interacting with ANI, the former Prime Minister said that the party wants to win the polls on its own.

No alliance with Congress

When asked if the JD(S) will again ally with Congress the way it formed an alliance with the Congress in 2018, the party chief said, "The party will win the elections with a thumping majority on its own.”

Deve Gowda said, "Two national parties and one regional party (JSD) are fighting the battle. It is very difficult to assess who will win or form the government. So many people may claim “We are going to get the majority”. Some people’s assessment is Hung Assembly. At the same time, some surveys have been made about all the former CMs. In the survey, HD Kumaraswamy is the tallest leader.”

JD(S) and Congress formed alliance after 2018 election

JDS had formed an alliance with Congress after 2018 polls in which JDS secured 37 seats and Congress got 78 seats.

He also indicated the difficulties and obstacles in forming programs during a coalition government, he said, “Two national parties resources wise, they have got their own strength. People are going to give support. For a regional party, it is difficult. In 2018, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Ashok Gehlot came to me and persuaded me. Ultimately, because of their persuasion, I accepted (the alliance). Kumaraswamy always says that he wants to implement all the programmes. It requires huge resources. To raise the resource, if there is a coalition, there may be an obstacle. That is why he always says give me 123 seats.”

The former PM added, "Kumaraswamy is not willing for any alliance with anybody. Yes, Congress, I have never attacked Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi, whether in office or not in the office. I have never attacked the Prime Minister. He is there for the last nearly 10 years.”

Karnataka polls to not have any effect on 2024 Lok Sabha polls

He rejected the idea that the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections would affect the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and said it cannot be a “deciding factor”.

He said, "2024 is a Lok Sabha election. India is a vast country. Karnataka has hardly 28 MPs. It is not a deciding factor.”

HD Kumarawamy on forming Karnataka govt

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also said that the party wants to form a government in Karnataka on its own.

He said, "We want to form the government in Karnataka on our own to implement the five programs we have announced...As per my analysis, there is no question of a hung Assembly. People will remove both the national parties in the state."

Karnataka elections 2023

Karnataka will vote on May 10 to elect a new government and members to its 224-seat legislative assembly, the Election Commission announced and the counting will take place on May 13.

(With inputs from ANI)