Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates

BJP releases third list of candidates. BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali to contest from Mahadevapura.
Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa wrote an open letter to Jagadish Shettar after he quit the party and joined Congress.
The letter stated, " Congress may have given you a ticket but you will not win on the ground of struggle. If Congress comes to power, they said, they will withdraw the Cow Slaughter Bill. Who will you support then?"
It was further mentioned, "DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah said that they will withdraw the ban on PFI if they come to power. So you support terrorism? Ask that...Will your father's soul in heaven rest in peace with the addition of Congress? You have done so much for BJP. What would you say if your grandson asks why you joined Congress? You should apologize and come back to the party that saved religion and principles. You can come back soon,"
Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, who joined Congress on Monday said he would file nomination on April 19.
He said, "On April 19, I am going to file my nomination. All Congress leaders and followers will be there in the nomination,"
Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, who joined Congress on Monday, arrived in Hubballi and was welcomed by his supporters at the airport.
Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai will file his nomination for the Assembly election on April 19 and actor Kichcha Sudeep will also be campaigning for the Chief Minister.
Former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy while spekaing to the media said, "Party fielded Nikhil in Ramanagaram and me in Channapatna. We filed nomination today,"
On being asked if he'll contest from Mandya too, he said, "With affection, some leaders are requesting me. Decision will be taken at a proper time."
Congress leader Rizwan Arshad filed his nomination from Shivajinagar Assembly constituency.
Karnataka minister and BJP leader V Somanna filed his nomination from the Varuna Assembly constituency. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai accompanied him in the roadshow and during nomination. V Somanna will contest against Congress leader Siddaramaiah from Varuna constituency.
Karnataka Minister ST Somashekar Gowda files his nomination as BJP candidate from Yeshwanthpur assembly constituency.
State Congress chief DK Shivakumar files his nomination from Kanakpura constituency.
BJP's Dattatraya Patil files his nomination from Kalaburagi South assembly constituency. He was accompanied by party Karnataka in charge Arun Singh and other leaders.
Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy files his nomination from the Channapatna Assembly constituency for the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Former chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy heads to file his nomination from Channapatna seat.
JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy after filing nomination from Ramanagara said, "When I took ticket from veteran politician HD Deve Gowda, it was a very emotional moment...We delivered during tenure of Mr Deve Gowda & Mr Kumaraswamy. We're very confident."
Karnataka Minister and BJP leader CN Ashwathnarayan filed his nomination as BJP candidate from Malleshwaram constituency.
Chandrakanth Patil files nomination as BJP's candidate from Gulbarga North Assembly Constituency. He was accompanied by BJP Karnataka Incharge Arun Singh and other leaders.
Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao files his nomination as the party's candidate from Gandhi Nagar ahead of polls.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday addressed a rally in Bhalki, Bidar ahead of Karnataka polls and lashed out at the BJP. He said, "In India, if someone spoke of democracy for the first time and showed the path to it, it was Basavanna ji. Sadly, today people of RSS & BJP are attacking democracy. The thinking of Basavanna ji of participation by all, a place for all & that everyone should go ahead together is being attacked by BJP & RSS. They are spreading hatred and violence in India".
He added, "You know the BJP very well in Karnataka. I didn't coin the slogan of "40% Commission Govt", it was coined by you - the people of Karnataka. But before speaking on BJP, I want to tell you what Congress Govt will do in Karnataka, after winning the election".
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of HD Kumaraswamy filed his nomination from the Ramanagara Assembly constituency.
Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Monday filed his nomination as the party's candidate from the Chittapur assembly constituency.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar held a roadshow in Kanakpura ahead of filing his nomination for the 2023 elections. During the rally, he stated that he doesn't know the agenda of BJP and JDS. "We will cross 150 seats and I am very confident that we will form the government in the state".
Karnatka Minister CN Ashwathnarayan said, "People are very smart and they understand the challenges. Jagadish Shettar was a 6-time MLA. He was even the CM. He was a party pres, LoP - he occupied all positions. If he left even after getting everything, what will people say? Congress will have a setback taking Jagadish Shettar...".
He added, "No chance. They (Congress) will not be able to reach even their present number of 79. They will not cross their existing number...BJP will come back with a comfortable majority, with a record margin,
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday issued his first response over Jagadish Shettar jumping ship to Congress. He said, "Shettar has gone to the party that expelled Veerendra Patil, Bangarappa and Devaraj Urs. First, they honour and then insult after the election. Jagdish Shettar will be used and thrown out. Till BS Yediyurappa is with us, Lingayats will be with us".
Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge stated that Jagadish Shettar has quite an exuberant experience in active politics and he has been an anchor for the BJP in not only that region but the entire state. "The way he has been ill-treated by the BJP has not gone down well with his community & himself...He is going to strengthen our party in the region and within the community".
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar gave the 'B' form to Jagadish Shettar, ahead of his nomination filing for assembly polls. The former Karnataka CM joined Congress today, a day after he quit the BJP.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to the media after former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar joined the party and said, "This will empower (the party), there is unity. This shows that everyone is happy with the atmosphere that is forming in Karnataka today and all leaders are connecting with us...This is not a question of Lingayats, they are connecting with us by looking at our programs. We welcome them".
In a big embarrassment to BJP, Former CM BS Yediyurappa's son and BJP candidate BY Vijayendra faced a backlash from residents of the Shikaripura taluk located in the Taralaghatta village. Banjara people vented their ire against the BJP govt for its decision on internal reservation for SCs and implementing the Sadashiva Commission report.
Congress senior leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah welcomed Jagadish Shettar into the party. He said, "We saw Jagadish Shettar as an opposition but now we all are onboard the boat. Shettar has a very humble personality and is a straightforward person. He has been a leader for two years now. On a personal front I and Shettar have always had a very cordial relationship, he said.
The Congress leader further slammed BJP stating, "Shettar was loyal to BJP and has worked honestly for them for several decades now. He has always been a very active member of the BJP and has raised his voice on several issues, even when Congress was ruling. He is one of the tallest leaders of the Lingayat community. He was in politics when HD Devegowda started his career in politics. The BJP leaders today are insulting their former party leaders without considering the efforts that those leaders have made".
Jagadish Shettar addressed the press conference after joining Congress in Bengaluru. He stated, "Yesterday I left BJP and today I joined the Congress party. Many are surprised as an opposition leader, former CM and party president is joining Congress. BJP has given me every position and being a party worker I always worked for the party's growth".
Shettar further said, "I was responsible for building the BJP party in north Karnataka. They did well because of my hard work. but the BJP party stated that they won't give me a ticket. They did not have productive talks with me. they denied to give me a ticket. I am a person who values self-respect. If I have to work for the people, then I had no other option but to join Congress".
Jagadish Shettar added, "I am wholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought".
A day after quitting BJP, former Karnataka CM and BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar joined Congress on Monday in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar & Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah at the party office in Bengaluru.
