Karnataka Elections: New Congress Candidates List Out, Jagadish Shettar Gets Hubli Central

The Congress party on Tuesday released another list of seven candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled to take place in a single phase on May 10. The list includes the name of former BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, who recently joined the grand old party after he was denied a ticket by the saffron camp. Notably, Shettar has been fielded from Hubli-Dharwad central constituency.

Apart from former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, another big name in the list is of HD Thammaiah from Chickmagalur against BJP national general secretary CT Ravi. Thammaiah was once considered to be Ravi’s close confidant, however, he quit the BJP last month to join Congress ahead of the crucial polls.

According to the new list of the Congress party for the upcoming polls, Mohammed Yousuf Savanur will contest against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from the Shiggaon constituency in the Haveri district. Interestingly, Bommai is currently an MLA from the Shiggaon constituency seat from where he has been elected three times since 2008.

With this, the Congress party has now announced the names of a total of 217 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The party released its first list of 125 candidates in March, followed by a second list of 42 candidates on April 6 and a third list of 43 candidates on April 15.

Here's Congress new list of seven candidates:

Shettar joins Congress

After former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar resigned from the BJP, the party replaced him by fielding Mahesh Tenginkai from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency for the upcoming Karnataka polls. The development came after Shettar remain adamant on contesting the elections, despite the BJP asking him to resign from electoral politics in order to make space for new faces.

After receiving advice from the BJP to retire from electoral politics, Shettar said that he will not retire from electoral politics for the next 10-15 years and will contest the polls from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency (earlier Hubballi Rural) which he has been representing continuously since 1994.

Karnataka's Lingayat leader Thammaiah with Congress

Months before the Assembly polls, HD Thammaiah gave a major setback to the BJP and submitted his resignation to join the Congress party in February this year. The Lingayat leader from Chikkamagaluru was considered to be a close aide to BJP’s top leader and national general secretary CT Ravi.

Stating that the BJP has disappointed him and therefore he has decided to step out from the party, he said, "I have been working in the BJP and fulfilled my responsibilities in various posts since 2007, but the current political developments have disappointed me. As a result, I wish to resign from my post as convener of the district unit as well as the primary member of the BJP,” he said.