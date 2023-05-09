Karnataka Elections: New Voters To Have Indelible Ink On Index Finger; How Does It Work?

As many as 11.71 lakh people will cast their votes for the first time during the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 on May 10. These new voters will have the indelible ink applied to their index fingers as proof that they exercised their voting right in the Karnataka elections. Once applied, this ink will not vanish for several weeks, even months. But what is the indelible ink and how does it work?

The science of indelible ink

The ink, after applying to the skin cannot be removed by any soap, detergent or oil because of its chemical properties. The ink has a certain proportion of silver nitrate. The concentration ranges between 7% to 25% and it forms a blue stain after getting exposed to ultraviolet light.

After coming in contact with the skin, it dries really fast and bonds with the skin protein. As a result, this stain lasts for several weeks and vanishes only when the older skin cells are replaced by newer ones. Due to this characteristic, it has become the perfect tool to prevent bogus voting by the same voter.

Who makes the indelible ink?

The ink is supplied by the state-owned Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), which is the only authorised manufacturer of the compound. However, the indelible ink was indigenously developed by the Indian Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in 1951, says the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The MVPL was granted a license by the National Research Development Corporation (NDRC) in 1962 and has been supplying the ink to the ECI ever since. Interestingly, as many as 30 countries use this ink supplied by MVPL for elections.