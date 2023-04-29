Karnataka Elections: PM Modi Slams Congress For 'betraying Farmers With Fake Promises'

In an attack on Congress in Karnataka, which is headed for elections on May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the grand old party is "full of negativity" and unable to comprehend poverty. He also accused it of playing politics over development.

The Prime Minister accused Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), two parties running separately in the Karnataka Assembly elections, of harbouring "hatred" for farmers and putting obstacles in the way of implementation of government schemes for farmers.

While addressing a rally in Belagavi, the Prime Minister said, "Congress will never understand the struggle and pain of the poor. Congress slowed the pace of houses here. They have not seen poverty. Congress is the party which does politics in the name of development and is full of negativity. Congress had only made fake promises to the farmers and people of Karnataka."

"When we started this scheme (Kisan Samman Nidhi), there was a Congress-JDS government here. But they created obstructions in sending the list of the beneficiary farmers. Can you imagine how much hatred Congress-JDS have for the farmers? The state government did not have to spend any money. We were sending money from Delhi. The problem they had was that the money was going directly into the bank accounts of the farmers," he added.

PM Modi added that although Congress has pledged to waive farmer loans in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where it is currently in power, the farmers are still waiting for those promises to be delivered.

While talking about Congress’ alleged betrayal of farmers, PM Modi stated, "The Centre gave Rs 6,000 and the BJP government in the state added Rs 4,000 extra which benefitted nearly 7 lakh farmers. The Congress government used to deceive farmers with their false promises of loan waiver before every election. They promised in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but the farmers there have not received anything in their accounts. They never benefitted by loan waivers. This is the true face of Congress."

PM Modi added that the Karnataka elections will determine the state's role in India's progress towards becoming a developed country.

The PM added that when compared to the Congress rule, foreign investment in the state has increased three times under the BJP's administration. "A double benefit or double speed is what double-engine government means; small projects used to take years to finish in Karnataka before there was a double-engine government," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies)