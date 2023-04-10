Karnataka Elections: SDPI Says Congress, JD(S) Approached Party For Pre-poll Alliance

SDPI, Social Democratic Party of India, a political organisation with alleged links to the now-outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI), said that all political parties contesting the Karnataka elections, with the exception of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have approached them for a pre-poll alliance, sources claim. The major players in Karnataka, apart from the BJP, are Congress, Janata Dal (Secular), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and AIMIM. Initially, SDPI had said it wanted to contest all 224 seats in Karnataka. However, the party later decided to contest only 73 seats. The SDPI has released two lists naming a total of 19 candidates. The third list is expected to contain names of 54 more candidates.

In March, Elyas Muhammad Thumbe, national general secretary of the SDPI, stated there was a secret alliance between the Congress and SDPI in the 2018 assembly elections. He stated that due to this alliance SDPI contested from a few seats in Karnataka elections and left various seats for Congress in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Congress refuted Elyas’s claim that there was a secret alliance between SDPI and the Congress.

The ban on PFI

The Union government banned the Popular Front of India and its affiliates on September 28, 2022 following a massive round of raids at PFI offices across the country. The PFI was banned for multiple reasons, including using its funding capacity for raising money for unlawful activities, pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of society, engaging in unlawful activities prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country, the Centre had said. The ban was imposed for a period of five years.

Formed in 2006, the PFI has been accused of multiple anti-national and anti-social activities. The raids at PFI offices took place as part of a probe into allegations against the organisation of funding terrorism and terrorist activities.

Shocking, says BJP

After SDPI said several political parties had approached them for a pre-poll alliance in Karnataka, BJP leader S Prakash told Republic: "It is very shocking that these two parties have approached a terror related party for alliance. It is the very same party who claimed they don't support SDPI, but SDPI's general secretary has confirmed that these two have approached them. PFI is a banned organisation and SDPI is an offshoot of the PFI (sic)."

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10. Results have been declared on May 13.