Karnataka Elections: State Goes Into Voting, Key Contestants To Watch Out For

As the high voltage campaigning ended on May 8, Kannadigas will cast their vote in the assembly elections on Wednesday (May 10). All the major political parties like the BJP, Congress, and JDS went all out organising rallies, and roadshows in efforts to woo voters, making promises and hurling allegations at each other to secure a majority in the state’s 224-seat assembly. The magic figure to secure a majority and form the government is 113.

The caste factor will play a crucial role in deciding the fate of the contestants during the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. Lingayats comprise 17 per cent of the population and Vokkaligas 11 per cent. Some of the key constituencies to watch out for include Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

Who are the Key contestants ?

Ahead of the assembly elections, several leaders jumped ship after they were denied tickets. BJP in a major overhaul in line with its strategy during all elections to give opportunity to new faces decided to drop many incumbent candidates from contesting the elections. However, the exercise also resulted in several leaders big and small leaving the saffron party. They either joined the BJP or the JDS.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will contest from the Shiggaon seat, from where he has won three consecutive terms. The other candidates from the seat include Congress’ Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and JDS’ Shashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi is also a candidate to watch out for as he has won from his Chikmagalur seat since 2004. He belongs to the Lingayat sect giving him an advantage in his constituency.

Former CMs in the fray

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is one such leader who moved to the Congress form the BJP after his name was not included in the candidate list. He is fighting the elections from the Hubli-Darwad West Assembly constituency. Shettar has won from the seat many times. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also addressed a rally at Hubli-Darwad.

Varuna is another constituency that will be the highlight of the Karnataka polls. Former state CM and LoP Siddaramaiah from the Congress is contesting the seat. He has won the seat in all the elections held in the state since 2008. Notably, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa declined to field his son BY Vijayendra from Varuna although there was speculation party workers demanded he should contest from the seat. Rather Vijayendra was given the Shikaripura seat, which is a bastion of his father BS Yediyurappa.

A strong Chief Minister candidate from the Congress and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar will fight from the Kanakapura seat. He will be contesting against BJP's Vokkaliga strongman and state revenue minister R Ashoka. Another former CM JDS’ HD Kumaraswamy will contest from Channapatna in a battle the result of which will be highly anticipated. He is contesting against BJP's Yogeshwar and Congress Party's Gangadhar. Both Kumaraswamy and Yogeshwar belong to the Vokkaliga community.