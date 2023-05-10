Karnataka Exit Poll Out: Seat-share, Voting Pattern, Results & All You Need To Know

The Karnataka election exit poll is in and numbers show the southern state is going to witness a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress, with the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) likely to play kingmaker. The Republic-PMARQ exit poll predicts Congress will emerge as the largest party with 94 to 108 seats in the state assembly. The grand old party is followed by BJP which is likely to get 85 to 100 seats, followed by JD(S) with 24-32 seats. Independents and other party candidates are projected to get 2-6 seats.

The state of Karnataka voted on May 10, Wednesday. The state saw nearly 66% of people voting, with BBMP (Central) at 50.10%, BBMP (North) at 50.02%, BBMP (South) at 48.63%, and Bengaluru Urban at 52.19%.

Republic P-MARQ predicts JDS as kingmaker, tight contest between BJP, Congress

Parties Vote share projections Seat share BJP 36% 85-100 Congress 40% 94-108 JD(S) 17% 24-32 Others 7% 2-6

Methodology of the exit poll:

The exit poll was conducted across all districts of Karnataka. The sample size of the survey was 21,432. The methodology for the exit poll is a random stratified sampling using predominantly three techniques -- Field surveys, CATI, and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. A probabilistic model was then used to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share.

The survey results have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state and district population across age-groups, religion, gender and caste. The questions in the survey were designed to reflect the current scenario electorally and politically and to gauge the critical factors that might play a role in the voting preference of a voter. There is error margin of 3%.

2018 voter turnout for Karnataka polls

The 2018 Karnataka Assembly election results gave BJP 116 seats, Congress 69 seats and JD(2) 29 seats. After the results were in, Congress and JD(S) got into a post-poll alliance with 116 MLAs. Within a year, Congress-JD(S) lost 17 MLAs, leading to BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa coming in as the chief minister. Basavaraj Bommai replaced Yediyurappa after he resigned on July 26.