Karnataka Exit Poll Result 2023: Countdown Begins, Know The Date, Time & Other Details

The voting for the single-phase Karnataka assembly elections commenced on Wednesday, May 10. Following the conclusion of the polling later in the evening, people will focus on the Exit Poll results, which may provide some indication of the voters' preferences in the southern state. The Republic P-MARQ Exit poll will present the most correct projections prior to the official announcement of results on May 13.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular) are involved in a three-way competition for control of the state. The saffron party is seeking to return to power to end the 38-year drought of incumbent parties retaining power since 1985, while the Congress hopes to win and establish itself as the primary opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, it will be interesting to see if the Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will become a "kingmaker" in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done previously.

Karnataka Election Exit Poll Results 2023: Date and time

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the exit poll results will only be disclosed after the completion of voting. The polls will be open from 7 am to 6 pm, allowing voters to cast their votes. The Republic-P-MARQ Exit poll, which will include a thorough examination of significant constituencies of the southern state, will be released between 6:30 to 7 pm on Wednesday (May 10), following the conclusion of voting in Karnataka.

Karnataka Election Exit Poll Results 2023: When and Where to watch

After the voting process is over, the exit polls will be broadcasted on Republic Media Network channels-- Republic TV and Republic Bharat. You can also watch the live streaming of Republic on YouTube on your smartphones, tablets, or computers to view the exit polls. Additionally, live updates can be tracked on www.republicworld.com.