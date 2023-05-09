Karnataka Exit Poll Result 2023: Date, Time & Live Streaming Details; Here's When To Watch

The voting for the single-phase Karnataka elections will take place on Wednesday, May 10. After the polling concludes, all eyes will be focused on the Exit Poll results that could hold a clue to people’s mood in the southern state. Republic P-MARQ Exit poll will bring you the correct projections before the results are declared on May 13. The state is witnessing a trilateral contest among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks a comeback to break the 38-year jinx (the state has never voted the incumbent party to power since 1985), the Congress is striving to wrest power to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It would also be keenly observed whether former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) will emerge as a "kingmaker" in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past.

Karnataka Election Exit Poll Results 2023: Date and time

The findings of the exit poll projections would be released after the voting concludes, as per the directives of the Election Commission of India. Electors can exercise their right to vote from 7 am to 6 pm.

Hence, the Republic-P-MARQ exit poll result with a detailed analysis of key constituencies will be released between 6.30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday after voting concludes in Karnataka.

Karnataka Election Exit Poll Results 2023: When and Where to watch

The exit polls coverage will start on Republic Media Network channels - Republic TV and Republic Bharat after the completion of the voting process. You can also watch the exit polls on your smartphones, tablets or computers by accessing the live streaming of Republic on YouTube. You can also tune in to www.republicworld.com to track the live updates.

Karnataka election results 2023 key constituencies to watch out for

Shiggaon: The home constituency of incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be one of the most watched-out seats in the Karnataka assembly elections. He has been fielded against Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan of Congress and JD(S) candidate Sashidhar Channabasappa.

Varuna: The assembly constituency will witness a high-stake battler between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. JD(S) candidate Dr Bharathi Shankar is also in the fray. Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra is the sitting MLA from this seat.

Kanakapura: In his bastion, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar is up against Karnataka Minister R Ashoka. Since the inception of this assembly seat in 2008, Shivakumar has won it every time.

Channapatna: Channapatna seat in Ramnagara district will witness a direct contest between JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and 5-time MLA CP Yogeshwar, who is a BJP candidate.