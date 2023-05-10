Karnataka Exit Poll: Who Will Be The Next CM? Know Who Is In The Lead As Per Exit Poll

After the high voltage polling in the state of Karnataka, the Republic-P-MARQ exit poll has come out with the predictions revealing its who is the most probable to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. The Congress' Siddarmaiah is most likely to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka with a probability of 32%. The senior leader has also stated that this is his last election. Following him the BJP senior leader Basavaraj Bommai holds the chance to be at the top position with 18 percent.

BJP's BS Yediyurappa also has 15 percent chance of becoming the Chief Minister, and JDS's leader HD Kumaraswamy is also likely to become the next chief Minister with 12 percent of respondents in favour of him. Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar could also become the Chief Minister with a 6 percent probability.

Siddaramaiah: 32%

Basavaraj Bommai: 18%

HD Kumaraswamy: 12%

DK Shivakumar: 6%

Seat sharing as per P-MARQ exit poll

Congress has been predicted to get a seat share of 94 to 108 seats (40%), BJP is predicted to get 85 to 100 seats (36%). JDS is likely to witness a seat share of 24-32 seats (17%) and others with 2 to 6 seats (7%).

Karnataka elections 2023

The elections in Karnataka were held on Wednesday and the result will be declared on May 13. Elections this year witnessed a tripartite competition between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular).

Methodology of the exit poll:

The exit poll was conducted across all districts of Karnataka. The sample size of the survey was 21,432. The methodology for the exit poll is a random stratified sampling using predominantly three techniques -- Field surveys, CATI, and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. A probabilistic model was then used to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share.

The survey results have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state and district population across age-groups, religion, gender and caste. The questions in the survey were designed to reflect the current scenario electorally and politically and to gauge the critical factors that might play a role in the voting preference of a voter. There is error margin of 3%.

