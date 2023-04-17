After 'no Productive Talks' With BJP, Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Joins Congress

After resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined Congress on Monday, April 17 in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka State Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah.

After being denied a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections, Shettar on Sunday, April 16 resigned from the saffron party and held a meeting with Karnataka Congress' bigwigs in Bengaluru.

'If I have to work for the people, I had no other option but to join Congress': Shettar

Jagadish Shettar arrived at the Congress office in Bengaluru this morning and his induction into the party took place at 9 am. Addressing the press conference, Jagadish Shettar said, "Yesterday I left BJP and today I joined the Congress party. Many are surprised as an opposition leader, former CM, and party president is joining Congress. BJP has given me every position and being a party worker I always worked for the party's growth"

Shettar said that he was responsible for building BJP Party in North Karnataka. "The saffron party did well because of my hard work in the state. However, the party did not give me a ticket to contest, and no productive talks were held with me," he added.

"I want to know why senior leaders of the party are being denied tickets. I am a person who values self-respect. If I have to work for the people, I had no other option but to join Congress," Shettar said adding that some people in BJP are more important than the party.

'BJP insulting its former party leaders': Siddaramaiah's swipe at BJP

Welcoming Jagadish Shettar, Congress senior leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah said, "We saw Jagadish Shettar as an opposition but now we all are onboard the boat. Shettar has a very humble personality and is a very simple person. He has been a leader for two years now. On a personal front, I and Shettar have always had a very cordial relationship."

Hitting out at BJP, Siddaramaiah said, "Shettar was loyal to BJP and has worked honestly for them for several decades now. He has always been a very active member of the BJP and has raised his voice on several issues, even when Congress was ruling. He is one of the tallest leaders of the Lingayat community. He was in politics when HD Devegowda started his career in politics. The BJP leaders today are insulting their former party leaders without considering the efforts that those leaders have made".

Notably, after Shettar's name was not included in BJP's Karnataka candidates lists, he issued an ultimatum to the saffron party saying that he would consider his future political course if denied a ticket from his preferred segment. The Karnataka Assembly Elections are slated to take place in a single phase on May 10 with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.