Karnataka Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi Quits BJP After Being Denied Ticket

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLC Laxman Savadi on Wednesday, April 12 announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP, a day after the ruling party denied him a ticket to contest in the upcoming May 10 Assembly elections. Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli was given a ticket in Athani in the Belagavi district.

Notably, Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani. He lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress). ''I have certainly taken a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party,'' Savadi said in a press conference. He further said, that he is not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. "I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone," he said adding that he will take a strong decision on Thursday evening and will start working from Friday.

Former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi resigns as the Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of the BJP after losing the Athani constituency ticket.



"I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting… pic.twitter.com/rkXgxW0Kyf — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

There is speculation that Savadi may join Congress. Notably, Mahesh Kumathalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa in 2019.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters regarding BJP's first list of candidates for the Karnataka Elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "189 candidates' names have been declared. Consensus is there in almost all areas. Some people disagree (with the list) and a discussion will be done with them. I am in constant contact with them. I have spoken to Laxman Savadi (State Vice president) and asked him not to take any hasty decision."

Denied ticket, former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar to meet JP Nadda

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and six-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jagadish Shettar said he will meet the party's National President JP Nadda on Wednesday and he is expecting 'positive things will happen'. Notably, BJP on Tuesday evening released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in which Shettar's name was excluded.

"I will reach Delhi today to meet the party's national president JP Nadda. I expect positive things to happen. In the coming days, the party's High Command and state leaders will specify everything," he said.

BJP releases first list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, announced the first list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Karnataka. The first list of the BJP comprises the names of 189 candidates. The Karnataka Assembly is composed of 224 members. In the BJP list for Karnataka elections, there are 30 OBC candidates, 30 from Scheduled Castes, and 16 from Scheduled Tribes, according to BJP leader Arun Singh.

Of the 189 candidates fielded, 52 are new faces, of which eight are women. The Chief Minister of Karnataka will be contesting the polls from his traditional Shiggaon seat. While announcing the list of candidates for the Karnataka elections, BJP leader Arun Singh said, "Congress party is shrinking and in Karnataka, there is division and groupism. On the other hand, JDS is a sinking ship."

It is worth mentioning that BJP was the last among major political parties in Karnataka to come out with a list of candidates. The Congress, the Janata Dal (Secular), and even the newest entrant, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced the list of candidates before the saffron party.