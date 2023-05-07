Last Updated:

Karnataka: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Campaign For BJP In The Poll Bound State

Before reaching Udupi, Shinde will visit the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will then meet the Dharmasthala temple's Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Hegde

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Image: PTI


 Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections. Shinde will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.

Before reaching Udupi, Shinde will visit the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will then meet the Dharmasthala temple's Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Hegde, they said. The chief minister will also visit the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and on Monday itself, return to Maharashtra, the sources said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Read: Karnataka Election 2023 updates

First Published:
COMMENT