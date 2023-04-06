Karnataka Minister Munirathna Stirs Row Ahead Of Polls; Booked For Hate Speech

As Karnataka gears up for assembly polls, the state Horticulture minister and BJP MLA Munirathna have been booked for hate speech against the Christian community.

While speaking at an election campaign in his RR Nagar constituency, the BJP MLA alleged that conversion activities are happening in slums. He went on to ask people in the area to hit and send them back ensuring that he would look after them if there were any repercussions.

An FIR was registered against the minister by Manoj Kumar, the leader of Flying Surveillance Team–11, of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The case was filed on the basis of various social media posts and his public speech that was broadcasted.

The police have booked the BJP MLA under various sections of the Representation of People Act, 1950 including Sections 117 (abetting commission of the offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) and 153A (for promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwarinagar Kusuma H has also lodged a complaint against Munirathna. More details are awaited.

It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission on March 29, announced that the Karnataka Elections for 224 assembly seats will take place on May 10, and the counting of votes on May 13.