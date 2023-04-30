Karnataka: Mobile Phone Thrown At PM Modi's Convoy During Roadshow In Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 30, held a roadshow in Mysuru ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled for May 10. While PM Modi's convoy was passing through a sea of supporters, what appears to be a mobile phone was thrown by an unknown person from within the crowd. With few BJP members, PM Modi was on board the vehicle which was decked with party symbols and flowers as it transited through various parts of the city.

In a video from the rally, a phone can be seen flung towards the vehicle and it landed right before PM Modi who was waving to the crowd. April 30 was the second day of PM Modi's visit to Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies and his tour ended on the last day of the annual Mysuru Dasara. Wearing the traditional Mysuru 'Peta' and a saffron shawl, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas.

At one point, PM Modi also stepped down from the vehicle and greeted the locals with security around him before getting into his SUV. Dozens of BJP workers also surrounded him while being dressed in the traditional Mysuru attire.