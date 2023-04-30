Karnataka: Nadda Says Kumaraswamy Govt Sent Just 17 Names For Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

BJP President JP Nadda slammed HD Kumaraswamy government over names of farmers sent for Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna. Nadda alleged that, “Kumaraswamy government had sent 17 names while Yeddyurappa sent 54 lakh names.”

“Whenever the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, they put brakes on development. When PM Modi asked for names of farmers for Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, Kumaraswamy’s government sent 17 names. When Yeddyurappa ji’s government came, 54 lakh farmers got Kisan Samman Nidhi,” said BJP national president JP Nadda while holding a roadshow in Udupi, Karnataka.

Congress stalled state’s welfare programmes

He also charged the former Congress administration with "stalling" the state's welfare programmes and economic initiatives.

According to the BJP president, the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana currently provides free food to 4 crore people in the state, and the PM Awas Yojana has helped provide housing to 9 lakh individuals.

"This election is for the future of Karnataka. On the one hand, you have a party which promotes corruption and blocks development. On the other hand, you have BJP which promotes development. If you want a double-engineered government, then you have to send Bangarappa to the state assembly," Nadda said.

Nadda takes over Congress on Muslim reservation

He continued to criticise the Congress party for 4% Muslim reservation in the state.

"For social welfare, we increased the reservation of SC by 2 per cent, ST by 4 per cent, for Lingayat community by 2 per cent and for Vokkaliga community by 2 per cent. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar say that they will take away these reservations and give them on a communal basis, which is against the Constitution. I want to ask Congress, whose reservation they want to take back. They only work for dividing people in the name of politics," he said.