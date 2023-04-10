Karnataka Polls: BJP Likely To Announce List Of Candidates Today; Know Key Faces For Polls

As political parties in Karnataka gear up for the assembly elections, BJP is likely to announce its list of candidates today, April 10. This comes a day after the conclusion of the saffron party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting that was held at the party headquarters in the national capital. BJP leaders, including Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, party chief JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attended the CEC meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, Karnataka will witness the polls in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. Announcing the dates for elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the poll watchdog had laid special emphasis on new-age voters, women, transgender people, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable tribal groups. The poll-bound state which has 224 seats in the Assembly, currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and JD(S) has 28 seats.

Let's have a look at key candidates of BJP's Karnataka Assembly election 2023:

Basavaraj Bommai

On Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed that he would seek his reelection from Shiggaon in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, scheduled to take place on May 10. Earlier this week as well, the Chief Minister stated that he will contest the polls from Shiggaon, his hometown. Bommai said that the ruling BJP is fully prepared to face the election and is seeking votes based on its performance in recent years.

BS Yediyurappa

Veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2019 until his resignation in July 2021. Although the BJP strongman has bowed out of the poll race he still remains the prominent face of the party. He was instrumental in leading the BJP to a victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka, where the party won 25 out of 28 seats.

BY Vijayendra

BY Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa might contest from the home turf of Shikaripura in the 2023 Karnataka elections. Notably, Yediyurappa has won from the Shikaripura Assembly constituency seven times since 1983 which helped BJP's rise in Karnataka.

C T Ravi

C T Ravi is a senior leader of the BJP who has gained prominence in the state and become the national general secretary. He has won four times from the Chikmagalur Assembly constituency and is likely to contest from his bastion in the 2023 Karnataka election.

It is pertinent to mention, in the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest single party, winning 104 seats, with the Congress winning 80 and the JD(S) 37 seats.