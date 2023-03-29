Karnataka Polls 2023: Congress' 'new-engine Govt' Answer To BJP’s 'double-engine Govt'

Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday contradicted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s double-engine government claim by stating that Congress will soon form a “new-engine government” in Karnataka. The KPCC chief further launched a jibe at the saffron party and urged the Election Commission to not use the Gujarat Assembly polls EVMs in Karnataka to bypass BJP’s adulteration in the polls.

Addressing the press briefing, the Congress leader contradicted BJP’s double-engine government claim and said that a new engine government will be formed in Karnataka this time. “Congress will come to the power and will solve every issue of Karnataka. The time to make a change in the state has come,” he added.

Hitting out at the BJP for bringing their national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shivakumar said, “If the saffron party is confident of returning back to power in the state, then why they are bringing it national leaders to the state to campaign for the Assembly elections.”

Shivakumar launches EVM jibe

Taking a dig at the BJP ahead of the polls, KPCC president DK Shivakumar urged the Election Commission to not use the same Electronic Voting Machine (also known as EVM) that it used for the Gujarat Assembly elections, alleging that the BJP hacked the voting machine to win the polls that took place in December 2022.

“We have written to the Election Commission to not use the EVMs used in Gujarat elections in Karnataka,” the Congress leader stated taking a jibe at the saffron party.

EC announces dates for Karnataka polls

In a big announcement, the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday, March 29, announced the date and schedule for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. The state will go to polls in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

"All arrangements will be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens and PwD voters. For the first time, a home voting facility is also there in Karnataka for 12.15 lakh 80 years+ and 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwD voters," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.