Karnataka Polls 2023: The Journey Of CT Ravi From ABVP Member To BJP National Rank Leader

CT Ravi, BJP leader and the current national general secretary of the party will again contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls from the Chikmagalur constituency in the Western Ghats. The BJP leader, who is often known for his loyalty to the saffron party and Sangh Parivar, is also an in-charge of the states of Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Maharashtra.

The four-time MLA from Chikmagalur belongs to the Vokkaliga community which is the second most prominent community in Karnataka after the Lingayats, which has a massive voter base in the state. The 55-year-old leader came to the limelight in the 1990s, post the demolition of Babri Masjid, following his pro-Hindutava statements in the communally impregnated region of Chikmagalur.

Recently, the CT Ravi, gave rise to a new controversy in Karnataka after he became critical of senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra, who will be contesting the crucial polls from the Shikaripura constituency. Stating that the former Chief Minister has lost his charm in the party, Ravi said, “The decision on candidates will not be taken in anyone’s kitchen. Nobody will get a ticket because they are somebody’s son. The decision on tickets will also not be taken at the home of an aspirant.”

Who is CT Ravi?

The four-time legislator from the Chikamagaluru Assembly seat fought the election for the first time in 1999 but lost to Congress candidate CS Sageer. However, Ravi bounced back in the next election and he defeated Sageer.

In 2004, he was elected to the Assembly from the Chikmagalur seat and retained it in 2008, 2013, and 2018. This was the beginning of his journey to become an important leader of the BJP at the national level from just being a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Following the election of the second BJP government in Karnataka led by BS Yediyurappa, C T Ravi was appointed the Minister of Tourism. However, the BJP was soon elevated to the post of National General Secretary. Ravi then resigned from the ministry.