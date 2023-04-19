Karnataka Polls 2023: Will It Be R Ashoka Vs DK Brothers In Kanakapura & Padmanabhanagar?

Politics in Karnataka has heated up ahead of the May 10 assembly polls with both Congress and the ruling BJP fielding their best picks on the electoral ground. The most fierce battle in Karnataka will be fought by seasoned BJP leader R Ashoka in the Kanakapura constituency against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and the Padmanabhanagar constituency, likely against DK Suresh, younger brother of DK Shivakumar. The BJP has fielded R Ashoka on two seats.

In the Kanakapura segment, the first challenge that lies for Ashoka is to take on Congress heavyweight Shivakumar and his younger brother DK Suresh, who represents the Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency (in which Kanakapura is an assembly segment) as a Member of Parliament. Suresh is set to campaign for his elder brother in the Kanakapura region with public rallies and other intensified campaigns.

Notably, Suresh holds a grip over the assembly constituencies falling in his parliamentary segment. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he received over 8.5 lakh votes against his rival, BJP candidate Ashwath Narayangowda, who polled nearly 6.6 lakh votes. According to reports, this equation will make it more difficult for BJP's Ashoka to register a victory in Kanakapura.

Ashoka to face one of DK brothers in Padmanabhanagar

As Ashoka is set to face the DK brothers in the Kanakapura constituency, he will also face them in his home constituency, Padmanabhanagar. Congress is likely to field MP DK Suresh from the Padmanabhanagar segment in place of Raghunath Naidu, who was earlier given the ticket from the region.

According to sources, Raghunath Naidu's B-Form for the Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru has been abruptly withdrawn and he has been asked to return the B-form to the KPCC office. Subsequently, Suresh is likely to file his nomination today, April 19, from the Padmanabhanagar segment.

However, Naidu is not upset with the withdrawal of his candidature, as earlier he was the one who requested Suresh to take on R Ashoka in the Padmanabhanagar assembly constituency. “I wanted to file nominations on April 17, but I delayed it. I have requested DK Suresh to contest against Ashoka," said Naidu.