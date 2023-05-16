Karnataka Polls: After Waqf Board, Lingayats Seek Plum Portfolios For Leaders

As the decisions within the Karnataka Congress appeared to come to a juddering stop over the appointment of the next Karnataka Chief Minister, the Lingayat community which supported the party in winning the crucial Bombay Karnataka is demanding posts for their candidates in the state cabinet. Their demand came after the Waqf Board insisted that Zameer Ahmed, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Out of the 51 Lingayat candidates fielded by the Congress, 38 of them secured victory, while for the BJP this number had come down drastically. Even though the Lingayats were considered to be the vote bank of the saffron party, out of the 68 only 18 managed to win in the Karnataka elections.

In order to maintain the shift in support from the Lingayat party, Congress is likely to give important portfolios to senior Lingayat leaders. A prominent leader from the community is MB Patil. Notably, Rambapuri Seer, an influential Veerashaiva religious leader asked Congress to appoint a Lingayat deputy CM. Rambhapuri seer has listed the support of Lingayats as one of the reasons behind Congress' resounding victory in Karnataka.

Waqf Board demands Siddaramaiah's close aide Zameer Ahmed to be made Karnataka's DyCM

During an interaction with the media, Waqf Board Chief Shafi Sadi said that the Muslim community was a major factor that helped Congress register its thumping majority in at least 72 constituencies. "The Congress won because of the Muslims, and now is the time that we should get something in return," he said, adding that the Muslim community wants a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister and five ministers with good portfolios to be appointed in the Karnataka Cabinet.

"We got 15 seats to contest the elections, and 9 Muslim candidates have won. In about 72 constituencies, Congress won purely because of Muslims. We, as a community, have given a lot to the Congress. Now it's time we get something in return. We want a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister and five ministers with good portfolios like Home, Revenue, and Education. It's the responsibility of the Congress to thank us with this," Waqf Board Chief Shafi Sadi said.