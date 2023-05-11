Karnataka Polls: As Battleground Heats Up Post Exit Poll, JDS & BJP Spar Over Who Will Win

During the night debate on Republic TV on the day of elections, BJP leader Anil Shetty and JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed engaged in a war of words over Karnataka Assembly elections. During the verbal tussle, JDS spokesperson Tanveer said, “You need to really understand when you speak on national television especially on a special day, the words which you spoke, are they from the BJP? If you’re not prepared, if you don’t know what’s happening behind the curtain, don't come and resort to rhetorics here.''

To which the BJP leader Anil replied and said, “He’s not angry on me, he is angry because he's not sure of victory.”

Tanveer Ahmed said, “I will hold you responsible on national television for speaking these words.”

Anil stated, “Tanveer bhai is now worried about; they’ve always prayed that they wanted a fractured mandate, JDS only becomes reliable when there’s a fractured mandate, JDS can never become a party with a full majority and Tanveer bhai knows all that they wanted was a fractured mandate. When this Exit Poll came out I am very very sure Tanveer bhai was very very happy. He thought okay we have something to do.”

Republic P-MARQ exit poll

The Republic P-MARQ exit poll indicated at the conclusion of the Karnataka elections 2023 on May 10 at 6:00 p.m. that Congress might emerge as the largest party across all constituencies in Karnataka. The BJP is expected to come in second place, but the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) has the potential to be the victor. The following seat share for each party is predicted by the Republic P-MARQ exit poll in Karnataka:

The Congress is expected to win 94 to 108 seats (40%), while the BJP is predicted to win 85 to 100 seats (36%). JD (S) is projected to win a seat share of 24–32 seats (17%) and others 2–6 seats (7%).