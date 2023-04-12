Karnataka Polls: As BJP Announces First List Of Candidates, Here's A List Of Key Battles

Giving an onset to the political battle in the Karnataka polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the first list of its 189 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election scheduled for May 10. Continuing with the similar strategy followed in the Gujarat polls, the saffron camp in Karnataka as well is planning to field new faces in the coming polls.

With the release of the first list of the BJP comprising the names of 189 candidates, the party is fielding 52 new faces in the upcoming Karnataka polls. Notably, of the 52 new candidates, eight are women. Following the release of the first list, it is being speculated that the BJP is likely to include more fresh names in the coming lists for the crucial polls. Meanwhile, a second list for the elections to the 224-seat Assembly is expected soon.

With placing its veterans against Congress strongmen like Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in its first list, here’s a list of some key battles that might decide the direction of the Karnataka polls: