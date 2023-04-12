Karnataka Polls: As BJP Announces First List Of Candidates, Here's A List Of Key Battles

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
Giving an onset to the political battle in the Karnataka polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the first list of its 189 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election scheduled for May 10. Continuing with the similar strategy followed in the Gujarat polls, the saffron camp in Karnataka as well is planning to field new faces in the coming polls.
With the release of the first list of the BJP comprising the names of 189 candidates, the party is fielding 52 new faces in the upcoming Karnataka polls. Notably, of the 52 new candidates, eight are women. Following the release of the first list, it is being speculated that the BJP is likely to include more fresh names in the coming lists for the crucial polls. Meanwhile, a second list for the elections to the 224-seat Assembly is expected soon.
With placing its veterans against Congress strongmen like Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in its first list, here’s a list of some key battles that might decide the direction of the Karnataka polls:
While BJP played safe by fielding Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his home town Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district again, Congress is yet to finalise a name for the seat.
After much speculation, the BJP has finally decided to field BY Vijayendra, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son, from his father's Shikaripura seat where his father had won seven times since 1983. Earlier, it was speculated that he might fight from the Varuna constituency to give a tough fight to Congress strongman Siddaramaiah. However, the saffron party finally decided to set an interesting battle from the Varuna seat by naming Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna against Siddaramaiah.
Congress' DK Shivakumar vs R Ashok battle will be seen in the Kanakpura constituency. Notably, BJP MLA and state Revenue Minister Ashok will also contest from his home seat Padmanabhanaga in the Karnataka polls.
Revealing the constituency seat for BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, the BJP said that he will contest from Chikkamagaluru.
State minister B Sriramulu will contest from Bellary Rural.
Yashpal Suvarna, who aggressively campaigned for the hijab ban in the state, will contest from Udupi for the first time in place of the current MLA Raghupathi Bhat. His contest from Udupi is also being seen as crucial as he is being considered a rising star among his local supporters.
Key BJP leaders, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Govind M Karjol, will contest from Gokak and Mudhol, respectively. Congress leaders Mahantesh Kadadi and Ramappa Balappa Timmapur challenge the two leaders from the respective above seats.