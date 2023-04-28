Karnataka Polls: As BJP Gets 2 Actors' Support, Cong Now Gets Star Power In Shiva Rajkumar

As Kichcha Sudeep is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress party has got the support of Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar. According to sources, Shiva Rajkumar is all set to join the Karnataka poll campaign for the Congress party from Saturday, April 29, in Shivamogga along with his wife Geetha, who recently joined the grand old party ahead of crucial polls, scheduled for May 10.

The development came after Geetha Shiva Rajkumar, wife of actor Shiva Rajkumar and daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister S Bangarappa, joined the Congress party on Friday, April 28, in the presence of KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Notably, Geetha had previously contested from Shivamogga on a JD(S) ticket.

The move by the Congress party to include Shiva Rajkumar as the star campaigner came after Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep joined the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming polls and extended his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

#BREAKING | As Kannada Actor Kiccha Sudeep campaigns for BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress gets Shiva Rajkumar's support as he is all set to campaign for the party ahead of the state Assembly polls.#KarnatakaElection2023#KicchaSudeep #ShivaRajkumar pic.twitter.com/f8NXHCuIeU — Republic (@republic) April 28, 2023

Kichcha Sudeep on BJP’s side

Soon after actor Kichcha Sudeep announced his support to the BJP for the Karnataka Assembly polls, the actor clarified that he won’t be joining any party but will be campaigning for the ruling party for the polls that will take place on May 10. Sudeep was also seen campaigning for the BJP candidate S Thippeswamy contesting from the Molakalmuru Assembly constituency on Wednesday, April 26.

#WATCH | Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep campaigns for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Molakalmuru Assembly constituency, S Thippeswamy, in Chitradurga#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/CL7I4mY0UG — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Supporting the saffron camp by becoming its star campaigner, Sudeep said, “I give my support to respected Bommai sir.” He further said, “I'm not entering politics, nor contesting elections. I have not asked anyone for a ticket. I am not influential enough to give tickets. However, some people stood by me during my difficult times during cinema days. For that reason, I have to side with some. I am just an actor after all."

Notably, apart from Kichcha Sudeep, famous actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is also campaigning for the BJP in the poll-bound Karnataka. The 'Saarathi' famed actor will take part in roadshows for several constituencies in the Kolar district including Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet, and Malur.