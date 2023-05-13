Last Updated:

Karnataka Polls: B S Yediyurappa's Son Vijayendra Wins Shikaripura Seat On Electoral Debut

BJP candidate B Y Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka chief minister and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa, on Saturday won the Shikaripura seat in his electoral debut by a margin of 11,008 votes.

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


BJP candidate B Y Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka chief minister and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa, on Saturday won the Shikaripura seat in his electoral debut by a margin of 11,008 votes.

Vijayendra got 81,810 seats, against 70,802 votes polled by Independent candidate and Congress rebel S P Nagarajagowda. The Congress' Goni Malatesha was in third place with 8,101 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

In 2018, B S Yediyurappa won this seat comfortably, beating Malatesh by a margin of 35,397 votes.

Yediyurappa held the Shikaripura assembly constituency since 1983. He vacated this seat for his son following his retirement from active politics.

READ | Karnataka poll results have no bearing on Telangana: BRS

Though Vijayendra has held several positions in the BJP, this is his electoral debut. In 2020, he was appointed as the vice president of the BJP's Karnataka unit. 

READ | Karnataka election result: Vote share analysis comparing swings in 2018 Vs 2023 polls
READ | Karnataka polls: Outgoing CM Bommai wins from Shiggoan for 4th time in row
READ | Over 2.6 lakh voters opted for NOTA in Karnataka polls: EC data till 3:30 pm

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Read: Karnataka Election 2023 updates

First Published:
COMMENT