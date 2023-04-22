Karnataka Polls: BJP Cancels Amit Shah's Roadshow In Devanahalli Due To Heavy Rain

The Bharatiya Janata Party which is leaving no stone unturned in its campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections has planned mega roadshows and rallies for its 40-star campaigners. Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on his three-day visit to the southern state from Friday was scheduled to hold a roadshow in Devanahalli near Bengaluru. Thousands were gathered to welcome the BJP leader, however, the heavy rainfall played a spoiled sport and the saffron party decided to cancel the programme.

Due to the incessant rains in Devanahalli on Friday, the Karnataka BJP leadership decided to call off the roadshow saying, "Heavy rains in that area had made the commencement of the road show impossible. In order to not cause inconvenience to the karyakartas assembled, the state leadership has decided to postpone the event," the party issued a statement.

Taking to his Twitter, Shah promised to visit Devanahalli "soon" for the campaign. "Due to heavy rain (I) could not be there among the people of Devanahalli. I bow to them for turning out in large numbers despite adverse weather. I will certainly visit Devanahalli soon for a campaign. Their enthusiasm shows that the BJP will win a massive victory in Karnataka," he tweeted.

'Modi magic' in Devanahalli

Though Amit Shah's programme was cancelled, the Modi magic was evident at the rally venue. A video has gone viral wherein an elderly was seen cleaning a cutout of PM Modi amid the rainfall. BJP Karnataka shared the video on its Twitter, saying, "The people of the country consider Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as one of their family. In the political history of the country, there is no other personality who deserves the love and respect of this pariah. Before the party's roadshow to be held in Devanahalli today, a rare sight was seen when it rained."

Shah also reacted to this and said that the unwavering trust in PM Modi and the selfless affection for him is what the saffron party has earned and it is its "source of strength". It is pertinent to mention that Shah on Friday held a meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders in Bengaluru for the upcoming Assembly elections which are scheduled to take place on May 10.