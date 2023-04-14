Karnataka Polls: BJP Claims Pro-incumbency, Says Congress Divided Into Three Factions

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary Arun Singh said that the party is experiencing a pro-incumbency wave in Karnataka. He further claimed that the BJP is on track to register a historic win in the state's upcoming assembly elections which are scheduled to take place on May 10.

Speaking to AN, Singh on Thursday said that out of the 212 candidates announced for the Karnataka polls, 66 are new faces. "While we have also respected the old party workers, we have also given opportunities to new faces. It clearly gives the impression that BJP is the party with a difference which gives opportunity to fresh faces," he said.

The saffron party leader opined that there is a lot of enthusiasm regarding the BJP list, adding that his party will form government in the southern state with a "full majority".

When asked if there is any anti-incumbency in the state regarding BJP, Singh said "This is a misconception. There is no anti-incumbency either against the government or against the MLAs."

"The government has worked for the people. ‘Raitha Vidya Nidhi’ is benefiting 11 lakh farmers. Money has been sent to the bank accounts of 52 lakh farmers. Other schemes like PM Awas Yojana are also in place. So, there is actually a pro-incumbency. The pride of Karnataka has increased under the BJP. It is number one in innovation, it is receiving the highest FDI and the whole business sentiment is in favour of Karnataka," the party leader said.

'Congress divided into 3 factions'

Taking a dig at Congress, the BJP leader general secretary said that the Grand Old Party is divided into three factions. "Congress is divided into three factions – Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge. There will be a pitched battle in Congress when election seats are announced, and Congress will be completely wiped out," he said.

Adding further he said, "In the last election, Kharge got very less votes. This time, V Somanna, who is against him is very popular in the Varuna constituency and it’s certain that Siddaramaiah will lose. R Ashok, who is fighting against DK Shivakumar will also defeat him."

Singh also slammed Congress for doing "dirty politics" over Amul and Nandini. "Congress is doing dirty politics. Nandini is a big company. I would like to assure you that the brand Nandini will prosper more in Karnataka. Its sales are continuously increasing. We all are in support of this brand. Congress does politics on such small issues," the BJP leader said.

(With input from ANI)