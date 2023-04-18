Karnataka Polls: BJP Giving Tickets To New Candidates, Calls It 'Karnataka Model'

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded several new candidates for the constituencies won by its MLAs in 2018 including former Karnataka chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, the BJP unit of Karnataka said that Kannadigas have the quality of welcoming innovation with an open heart.

"We also condoned this quality and allowed more than 50 new candidates in the party this time. Change can be brought about in society only when there is innovation in politics. The 'Karnataka model' will become a model for the country," it said.

BJP on Monday night released a third list for Karnataka assembly polls, fielding Mahesh Tenginakai from Jagadish Shettar's Hubbali-Dharwad Central seat. On April 12, BJP released the first list of 189 names for the assembly polls, and the second list of 23 candidates was released a day after.

Besides BY Vijayendra, Siddharth Singh, son of MLA Anand Singh who defected from the Congress in 2019, and Nikhil Katti, son of former MLA Umesh Katti who died last year, have been chosen to replace their fathers in the Vijayanagara and Hukkeri seats. By introducing new faces, the saffron party hopes to win in the upcoming Karnataka polls.