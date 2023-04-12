Karnataka Polls: BJP High Command Summons Eshwarappa After He Quits Electoral Politics

Hours after the BJP veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday, announced his retirement from electoral politics, the Party High Command summoned him to Delhi. Notably, Eshwarappa’s announcement came just ahead of the release of the first list of candidates by the saffron party fueling speculation about the party delaying the announcement of candidates.

Just before the BJP was all set to announce its first list of candidates for the Karnataka polls, Eshwarappa, who represents Shivamogga in the state, wrote to BJP national president JP Nadda requesting to not consider him for candidature from any constituency.

Eshwarappa quits electoral politics

Senior BJP leader from Karnataka, KS Eshwarappa, on Tuesday, decided to opt out of the Karnataka Assembly elections and thanked the party for giving him crucial responsibilities in the last 40 years. In a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda, the Karnataka leader said, "I have taken this decision to retire from politics. Therefore, I request you not to field me from any constituency in the upcoming elections.”

Notably, Eshwarappa will turn 75 in June this year, the unofficial bar for BJP for leaders to contest polls and hold official positions. It is also being speculated that this might be a preemptive move taken by the senior BJP leader as he already speculated that he would be dropped as a candidate in Karnataka polls.

Eshwarappa had to earlier resign as the rural development and panchayat raj minister of Karnataka after a contractor named Santosh Pilot died by suicide and naming accusing him of demanding 40% commission for awarding civil works in Belagavi. However, the Karnataka leader was given a clean chit following a police investigation into the matter.

Bommai hails Eshwarappa

Hailing the senior BJP leader for his retirement from active politics, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "It gives the message that after a certain age, we should leave room for youngsters."

“KS Eshwarappa wrote a letter to the party president about withdrawing from electoral politics, he had earlier also said that he did not want to contest, but we asked him to contest as his experience was needed, now he discussed this with everyone and took the decision. It gives the message that after a certain age, we should leave room for youngsters. This is the culture of the BJP in the states and at the Centre,” said Bommai.