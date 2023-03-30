Karnataka Polls: BJP Or Congress? JDS' HD Kumaraswamy Opines On Alliance Partners

Amid the ongoing speculations of JD(S) working on a pre-poll alliance with the Congress party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday repudiated the allegations and said that his party will fight the upcoming polls on its own strength. Stating that JD(S) is not looking to form an alliance with either of the political party in the state, Kumaraswamy clarified saying, “We are not in touch with anyone.”

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kumaraswamy said, “The Election Commission has announced the election date for Karnataka Assembly polls. It is now our responsibility to fight the election fairly and win people’s mandate.”

Responding to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s accusations of JD(S) forming a secret alliance with the Congress ahead of the polls, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “Siddaramaiah on one side is alleging that we are having a secret alliance with the BJP while, the Chief Minister is saying that we will form an alliance with the Congress. These two parties are only attacking this issue. We don’t have any alliance with any party and will fight the election with our own strength.”

“We will form the government on our own in Karnataka this time and will not take anybody’s support,” the former Chief Minister of Karnataka added.

Bommai on alliance with JD(S)

In conversation with Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, March 29, refused to form an alliance with the HD Kumarawamy-led party and said that there is no arrangement between the BJP and JD(S) for the upcoming polls. Dismissing the rumours of partnering with the JD(S), Bommai revealed that Kumaraswamy’s party is in fact in talks with the Congress party.

"I want to be very categorically clear that (there is) no sort of arrangement with any party including JD(S). And in fact that there is a rumour that there is an understanding between Congress and JD(S). They had one round of talk, they are going to have another round of talk and our very strong leader Amit Shah himself has said that there is no question of any adjustment with the JD(S). We are going to fight our own battle," Bommai said.