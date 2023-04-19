Karnataka Polls: BJP Puts Out Final Candidates' List, Fields Channabasappa From Shivamogga

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its fourth and final lsit of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls, scheduled for May 10. By announcing the names of candidates for the two crucial Assembly seats – Shivamogga and Manvi – the saffron party has now released the names of all its candidates for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

According to the fourth list of the BJP, senior leader BV Nayak will be contesting the polls from the Manvi seat, while the party has decided to field Channabasappa from the Shivamogga Assembly constituency.

Here’s the fourth and final list of BJP candidates for the Karnataka polls:

Why Shivamogga is crucial for BJP?

The Shivamogga constituency, which was represented by senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, is believed to an important seat for the electoral politics in Karnataka, as the district has contributed in providing four chief ministers to the state, including BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa. Notably, another big name of the party, KS Eshwarappa, who recently announced his retirement from electoral politics has represented the constituency several times during his political career.

BJP names all its candidates

With the release of the candidate names for the last two Assembly constituencies, the BJP has revealed all its candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls, whose results will be declared on May 13. The party released its first list of 189 candidates on April 12, followed by a second list of 23 candidates on April 13 and a third list of 10 candidates on April 17.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday, April 19, released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls. According to the official list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, are among others who will campaign for the party.