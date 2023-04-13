Karnataka Polls: Former CM Jagadish Shettar Still Hopeful As BJP Yet To Name 12 Candidates

On Wednesday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections which are scheduled to take place on May 10. Notably, with this, the party has announced candidates for 212 seats of the 224 seats Assembly. The party is yet to announce 12 more names for the remaining seats. Here's the list of constituencies on which the party has yet to announce its candidates for the Karnataka polls.

List of constituencies that are yet to be announced by the BJP

No. Constituency Name of the Constituency 31 Nagathan (SC 41 Sedam 55 Manvi (ST) 64 Koppal 67 Ron 73 Hubli-Dharwad Central 89 Hagaribommanahalli (SC) 113 Shimoga 158 Hebbal 166 Govindraj Nagar 174 Mahadevpura (SC) 216 Krishnaraja

It is pertinent to mention that the saffron party has not yet given a ticket to former Chief Minister and 6-term MLA, Jagadish Shettar, but it has also not announced any candidate in the Hubli-Dharwad Central assembly constituency-- the stronghold for the ex-CM. Shettar won the 2008, 2013 and 2018 assembly elections from the Hubli-Dharwad Central assembly on the BJP ticket.

It is pertinent to mention, BJP senior leader BS Yediyurappa exuded confidence in Shettar getting an election ticket. "99 per cent Jagadish Shettar (former Karnataka CM) will be given an election ticket,” he had told ANI. Though the cloud looms over Shettar's candidature after the party's second list of candidates, it needs to be seen whether he will get a ticket from his traditional seat of Hubli-Dharwad or not.

On the other hand, the party has also not announced any candidate for the Shimoga assembly seat which was earlier fought by former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa. The BJP veteran leader who recently announced his retirement from electoral politics had registered victory on the Shimoga assembly seat in the 2004, 2008 and 2018 elections. By not announcing a candidate for Shimoga, the BJP has kept speculations high on who will get the saffron party's ticket from here. Whether the party will go with Eshwarappa or a new face, the third list will clear the air.

Notably, the filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20. Voting on all the 224 assembly seats will take place in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.