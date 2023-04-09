Karnataka Polls: BJP's CEC Meet To Finalise First List; Congress To Decide On 58 Seats

With the political arena of Karnataka heating up ahead of polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting is slated to take place today, April 9, at 5 pm in the National Capital at the party's headquarters in order to clinch the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

As Karnataka is the only BJP-led state in the south with 119 members in the assembly, followed by 73 from Congress and 28 from JD(S) in the current term, all eyes are on the proposition’s list of candidates for the legislative assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP's National President JP Nadda, Party General Secretary BL Santosh, and other party workers will be attending the CEC meeting.

Karnataka’s 224-member legislative assembly election is scheduled to take place on May 10 in a single phase. The results will be declared on May 13.

Congress to field candidates for the remaining 58 constituencies

With Karnataka's assembly election date drawing near, Congress released its first list of 124 candidates on March 25. Following approval from the high command, the second list of 42 candidates was released later on April 7. The party has yet to field candidates for the remaining 58 constituencies.

The third list for the remaining 58 constituencies is likely to be decided in the meeting of senior Congress leaders which is to be held today at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence this evening. According to sources, former Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend this meeting.