Karnataka Polls: Cong Screening Committee To Finalise Candidates For Remaining 100 Seats

As hustings for the Karnataka polls have already begun, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and other party workers will hold a screening committee meeting on Thursday, March 30 in Bengaluru to finalise the remaining list of 100 seats. Notably, earlier candidates for 124 Assembly Constituencies were already announced. After today's meeting, the screening committee will submit the list of probable candidates to the Central Election Committee to finalise the candidates.

According to sources, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Randeep Singh Surjewala, BK Hariprasad, and MB Patil will also be present in the meeting. Earlier in March, the Karnataka Congress announced tickets to six women candidates and eight minority candidates. Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats. The names of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State party president DK Shivakumar are included in the first list of 124 candidates. Notably, Siddaramaiah will be contesting from the Varuna constituency while DK Shivakumar would be the candidate from Kanakapura.

Karnataka Elections 2023 Dates Announced

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. The counting of votes will be done on May 13, the CEC said.

Detailing the data of the electors, the CEC said that there are a total of 5.21 crores in the state and the number of 100 plus voters is 16,976.

He informed that over 58,000 polling stations would be set up across the state.”There are 224 Assembly constituencies of which 36 are reserved for the SCs and 15 for the STs. The total electorates in the state are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores. The total number of 80 plus electors is 12.15 lakhs. It is an increase of 32 per cent from 2018. It also includes 16,976 proud electors who are 100 plus. The number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) has increased to 5.55 lakhs. This is an increase of close to 150 per cent,” Kumar said. He further said that the first-time voters have increased from 2018-19 by 9.17 lakhs in Karnataka.