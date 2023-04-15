Karnataka Polls: Congress 3rd List Out; No Kolar Seat For Siddaramaiah, Savadi Gets Athani

Karnataka Congress has released the 3rd list of candidates ahead of the 10 May assembly elections and it has been revealed in that list that former CM Siddaramaiah will not be fighting from the Kolar seat. Congress leader Kothur G. Manjunath will be contesting from the Kolar seat. In this list, Congress has released 43 names for the upcoming elections, totalling the candidates to 109. Now only 15 seats remain in which Congress has to announce the list of the candidates.

#BREAKING | Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections. Ex-DyCM Laxman Savadi gets the ticket from the Athani constituency. No Kolar seat for Siddaramaiah.#KarnatakaPolls | #Congress pic.twitter.com/iRpmH8h9MD April 15, 2023

Two turncoats collide on the same seat

A BJP turncoat leader Laxman Savadi has been given a ticket from Athani Constituency where he will be contesting on the Congress ticket. Laxman Savadi is also a former Deputy CM of Karnataka. The incumbent leader of Athani Constituency, Mahesh Kumathalli, ran on a Congress ticket in 2018 but now has joined the BJP. Now it looks like both the turncoats will be contesting again but from the tickets of their new parties. Till now a total 17 turncoats from the Congress have jumped to the BJP and the joining of Mahesh Kumathalli has been made possible by the persuasion of Ramesh Jarkiholi who is contesting from Gokak Constituency. Ramesh Jarkiholi has been the MLA on the Gokak seat since 1999.

Shivalinge Gowda who used to represent the JDS Party from Arsikere will now be fighting from a Congress ticket on the same seat and JDS will be fielding N R Santosh on the Arsikere seat which will come out as a big contest on the seat.

When asked about Laxman Savadi joining Congress, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has stated, "I feel very sad about Laxman Savadi. This is very common in politics. He saw a political future there, so he went to Congress. But Congress has no candidate in 60 constituencies. So they have recruited some people. But Congress will not benefit from them."

I feel very sad about Laxman Savadi. This is very common in politics. He saw a political future there, so he went to Congress. But Congress has no candidate in 60 constituencies. So they have recruited some people. But Congress will not benefit from them: Karnataka CM Basavaraj… pic.twitter.com/wkVokytQC4 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

BJP in-charge slammed Congress a day before

Arun Singh, the BJP's Karnataka in-charge, slammed the Congress on Friday (April 14), stating that it was taking too long to release a third list of candidates due to "internal battle" among its leaders.

While giving an interview to ANI, he stated, "Their third list won't come out, just wait and watch. There is an internal battle among the leaders in the party."

When asked about BJP’s list full of fresh faces, he stated, "Not everyone can get election tickets. Naturally, they are hurt at being denied tickets. But BJP members work for an ideology, with the sentiment of nation first. Every member of the party will unite and work together."

Flurry of rebellion and jumping ships

As Karnataka's assembly elections approach, most political parties are facing rebellions, resignations, and retirements, with numerous excluded leaders defecting to their adversaries in order to acquire tickets to the important election.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) issued their second list of candidates for the election, leaving out HD Kumaraswamy's sister-in-law Bhavani Revanna, who was aiming for a ticket from Hassan.

After being refused tickets by their respective parties, Congress politician Devaraj Patil of Bagalkote and BJP leader NR Santosh joined the JD(S) on Saturday, April 15. Patil was interested in the Bagalkote assembly seat, which the Congress ultimately opted to award to Hullappa Y. Meti. However, after joining the JD(S), HD Kumaraswamy named Patil as a contender from Bagalkote.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is aiming to run from 40 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming assembly elections, according to Hari R, president of the NCP's state branch. He further stated that four to five incumbent BJP MLAs who were denied tickets have contacted them.