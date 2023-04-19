Karnataka Polls: Congress Fields Dinesh Gundu Rao From Gandhinagar; Here’s How He Started

With the Congress gearing up to win the upcoming Karnataka polls, the party has again showcased its confidence in Dinesh Gundu Rao and has fielded him from the Gandhinagar constituency seat. Rao, the son of ex-Karnataka Chief Minister R Gundurao, has been contesting the Assembly polls from Gandhinagar since 1999.

The 5-time MLA is considered to be an important leader for Congress in the coming polls. Showcasing his popularity for the Karnataka polls, Rao posted a few pictures of his supporters while he went to file his nomination for the polls.

“A few glimpses at my filing of nomination for the Gandhinagara constituency. The enthusiasm of my party workers and friends was unbelievable,” Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted.

A few glimpses at my filing of nomination for the Gandhinagara constituency.



The enthusiasm of my party workers and friends was unbelievable.#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/PijsH1G8Bm — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) April 17, 2023

Timeline of Rao’s political career

After starting his career in 1993, Dinesh Gundu Rao in 1996 was appointed as the general secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee. It was then in he fought and won the Assembly elections in 1999 from the Gandhinagar constituency for the first time.

Rao has never looked back since then. Following his victory in 1999, the Congress leader won all the elections he fought in the coming years. Dinesh Gundu Rao was elected as the state Food and Civil Supplies Minister in 2015. He was then appointed as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee till 2020.