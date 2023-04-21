Karnataka Polls: Congress Fields Eshwar Khandre To Fight From Bhalki Seat For Fourth Time

Eshwar Bheemanna Khandre, the working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), will fight for his fourth straight win from the Bhalki Assembly constituency in the upcoming Karnataka elections. The Congress leader this time will contest the polls against his cousin and BJP leader, Prakash Khandre, for the constituency he has been representing since 2008.

Eshwar has been representing the Bhalki constituency since 2008, however, the seat always belonged to his father Bheemanna Khandre, who was also a legislator from the seat in 1962, 1967, 1978, and 1983. Notably, Eshwar’s brother has also represented the seat twice in 1989 and 1994.

Meanwhile, his cousin brother Prakash Khandre, who belongs to the BJP’s camp, has also won the seat in twice, in 1999 and 2004.

The love of Bhalki People is Unconditional.



Thank you #Bhalki🙏 pic.twitter.com/UGobxwmN2o — Eshwar Khandre (@eshwar_khandre) April 18, 2023

Political Timeline of Congress Leader Eshwar Khandre

In order to continue the five-decade-old tradition of his family, Eshwar Khandre is preparing to give a tough fight to his cousin Prakash Khandre in this Assembly polls. The working president of the KPCC, Eshwar has also served as the Minister of Municipal Administration and Public Enterprises of Karnataka from 2016 to 2018 in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet. He was the Minister in Charge of the Bidar district.

