Karnataka Polls: Congress In Dilemma As Multiple Aspirants Eye Chickpet Assembly Seat

Congress party seems to be in a dilemma over selecting a candidate for the Chickpet Assembly seat for the upcoming Karnataka elections which are slated to take place on May 10. Amid no decision from the party on this constituency, several Congress ticket aspirants are eyeing support from the Grand Old Party as they file their nominations for the seat.

Thousands of Congress party on Thursday, workers lined up to express support for various party candidates who want a ticket from the Grand Old Party for the Chickpet constituency. Though the party has yet to declare the candidate for this assembly seat, several Congress ticket aspirants including the former mayor of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gangambike Mallikarjun and KGF Babu will be filing their nominations for this assembly seat in Bengaluru Urban district. Both of them are hopeful of contesting the election on the Congress ticket. According to sources, party leader and former MLA RV Devaraj has also decided to file the nomination for the Chickpet seat.

It is pertinent to mention that selecting a candidate for this seat has been a bone of contention for the Grand Old Party as earlier, six of the ticket aspirants had approached Mallikarjun Kharge demanding that a ticket should be given to them and it shouldn't be given to RV Devaraj whom they are rebelling against.

Infighting within Congress over Chickpet constituency

Earlier in March, under the leadership of Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, a 6 member delegation which consisted of leaders -- Udaya Shankar, Gangambike Mallikarjun, BS Kirankumar, Imtiyaz Pasha, N Amaresh Pappana, Manoj Chandrappa met Kharge and submitted the letter.

In the letter, the Congressmen have raised questions over Devaraj's credibility, claiming that he doesn't have the capacity to win on his own. "Former MLA RV Devaraj who has been given a ticket seven times consecutively from 1989 to 2018 has only managed to win 3 times. This shows whenever there was a wave with the party he won the election, or else there is no personal credibility or stature in the Chickpet Assembly constituency," the letter read.

"He has been facing a lot of anti-incumbency with his own party leaders and workers. Therefore, we all request to issue a ticket to a new face which would yield a seat to the Congress," it added.