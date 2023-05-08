Karnataka Polls: EC Tells Parties To Get Clearance For Print Ads After Campaigning Ends

As the campaigning for the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls is set to end on Monday, May 8, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked all the political parties and their candidates to get "clearance" from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before publishing any advertisement in the print media on May 9 and 10.

Notably, the poll body has taken this decision in view of the complaints filed against the "unverified" claims in political advertisements. The step has been taken by the Election Campaign to make parties indulge in "clean and serious" campaigning during the polls, scheduled for Wednesday, May 10.

"No political party or candidate or any other organization or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on the poll day and one day prior to poll day unless the contents of political advertisement are got pre-certified by them from the MCMC committee at the state or district level, as the case may be," the poll body’s letter read.

Newspapers to be held responsible

Further cautioning all major local newspapers of Karnataka, the ECI said that the editors of the papers will be held responsible for all matters, including advertisements, published in their newspapers.

“An editor shall be responsible for all matters, including advertisements, published in the newspaper. If responsibility is disclaimed, this shall be explicitly stated beforehand,” the poll body’s letter said.

Karnataka is all set to go to polls for its 224-member Assembly on May 13. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(With ANI inputs)