Karnataka Polls: Former DyCM Laxman Savadi To Join Congress, DK Shivakumar Confirms

In a jolt to Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi who recently resigned from the saffron party met state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah on Friday. The meeting which was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP and Grand Old Party's state charge Randeep Surjewala was held at Siddaramaiah's residence in Bengaluru. The former BJP MLC will join the Congress party today.

#WATCH | Former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi meets State Congress president DK Shivakumar & State LoP Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence in Bengaluru



Laxman Savadi on April 12 resigned as Legislative Council member & from the primary membership of the BJP after losing… pic.twitter.com/fvaEm75IKm April 14, 2023

Speaking to reporters after meeting Savadi, Shivakumar said, "Laxman Savadi to join the Congress. He will tender his resignation to the speaker at 4 pm and he will join the Congress at 4.30 pm. He has agreed to our leadership and is joining the party with no conditions. His supporters will also be joining the party."

Former CM Siddarmaiah asserted that Savadi will get Congress ticket from Athani. "Savadi is joining the Congress, BJP shouldn't have treated him like this. His only condition is he should be treated properly. Hundred percent Athani ticket will be given to Savadi," he said.

Earlier in the day, Savadi, a three-time MLA from Athani, was seen at Sambra airport in Belagavi from where he was leaving for Bengaluru. He was accompanied by Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi. According to sources, Savadi travelled on a special flight which was booked under Shivakumar.

Laxman Savadi resigns from BJP

On April 12, Savadi resigned from the primary membership of the BJP, a day after the ruling party denied him a ticket to contest the upcoming Karnataka polls.

"I have certainly taken a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party,'' Savadi said in a press conference. Adding further he said that he was not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. "I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone," he said adding that he would take a strong decision on Thursday evening and will start working from Friday.