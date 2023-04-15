Karnataka Polls: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra To Contest From Tirthahalli Again

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to contest from the Tirthahalli constituency in the upcoming polls, scheduled for May 10. Jnanendra is currently serving as the Minister of the Home Department except for the Intelligence Wing of Karnataka.

Notably, the Karnataka state Home Minister is the sitting MLA from his hometown, Thirthahalli constituency.

Know all about Araga Jnanendra

Born in 1953, the BJP and a member of RSS, began his career in electoral politics in 1983. He also contested elections in 1983 and 1985, however, lost both times. In 1989, Jnanendra again lost the elections for the straight third time. But he finally, became the MLA in 1994.

He then won the elections consistently, however, again lost the MLA election in 2013. Following his win in the 2018 polls, the BJP leader was sworn in as Cabinet minister in Karnataka Assembly in 2021.

Karnataka to go to polls on May 10

As per the Election Commission (EC), Karnataka will go to polls in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. Announcing the dates for elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll watchdog had laid special emphasis on new-age voters, women, transgender people, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable tribal groups.