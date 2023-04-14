Karnataka Polls: Huge Tug-of-war In BJP Over Ticket Distribution, Congress Alleges

Hitting out at the BJP, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday that there was an internal tussle going on in the BJP party over distribution of tickets in Karnataka. He accused the BJP of insulting veteran leaders, adding that the BJP bosses forced some of the leaders to resign from their posts,

Calling Basavaraj Bommai-led government a "40% commission government," Surjewala said now the situation is such that at least 40 rebel leaders are fighting elections against the saffron party. "PM Modi, who keeps slamming dynasty politics, forgot the fact that they have given tickets to more than 20 relatives of BJP leaders," said the Congress MP. "There was a tug-of-war in the BJP regarding the seats. Veteran BJP leaders were insulted; lots of them were made to resign, and more than 40 rebels were fighting the election for Karnataka's 40% commission government," he added.

#WATCH| "There was a tug-of-war in BJP, regarding the seats....veteran BJP leaders were insulted, lots of them were made to resign and more than 40 rebels fighting election for Karnataka's 40% commission govt. PM Modi, who keeps slamming dynasty politics forgot the fact that they…

What is 40% commission allegation?

Often, Congress and other opposition parties have called Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommani's government a "40% commission government." This remark is always made in reference to the allegations made by the State Contractors Association that state government officials, Karnataka BJP MLAs, and politicians receive a 40% commission or bribe from contractors for every project. Earlier, the association had written a letter to the Chief Minister, PM Modi, and Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

Why is Congress allegding BJP of facing an 'internal conflict'?

A little delay in releasing the candidates list for Karnataka polls by the BJP is being viewed by the opposition parties as an "internal conflict ". Given the fact that Congress and JDS announced their candidates much before the BJP did, this gives them the opportunity to label this delay an internal tussle." Something which the BJP has denied. This time, the BJP has made some significant changes to the candidates representing the party in the assembly election. The first list of 189 candidates was released by the BJP on April 11, and the second list, released on April 13, comprised 23 candidates, with the names of 12 more candidates yet to be announced. In the BJP's first list, out of 189 candidates, 52 are new faces. while nine sitting MLAs were dropped, including a former CM and Deputy CM.

