Karnataka Polls: Kannada Star Kiccha Sudeep To Campaign For BJP, Won't Join The Party

In a big development coming from Karnataka ahead of state assembly polls, famous Kannada actor and filmmaker Kiccha Sudeep broke his silence over speculations of him joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that he is not joining any political party, but he will campaign for the saffron party for the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters, Sudeep said, "I'm not joining any political party. I'm only campaigning for the BJP." Notably, the Kannada actor enjoys a huge fan following in the southern states and has been actively involved in social causes. With him campaigning for the BJP, the party will gain significant popularity in the film industry, which has a considerable impact on the state's political landscape. This development also holds significance as it comes when political leaders are switching sides ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections which are scheduled to take place in a single phase on May 10.

With popular actor Sudeep's support, the saffron party will send a strong signal about its popularity and development works in the state. However, it's still unclear how the actor's fan base will respond to this development and whether his backing to the ruling party will result in votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party which is seeking to retain power for a second consecutive term.

Who is Kiccha Sudeep?

An Indian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter Kiccha Sudeep has primarily worked in Kannada cinema. Moreover, he has appeared in Tamil, Telegu, and Hindi films. Sudeep has more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry and has received several accolades and honours for his outstanding acting skills.

With the success of films like "Sparsha," "Huchcha," "Swathi Muthu," "Eega," and "My Autograph," Sudeep went on to establish himself as one of the top performers in the Indian cinema. Sudeep made his acting debut in 1997 with the movie "Thayavva." He has received several honours, including the Best Actor in a Karnataka State Film Award and the Best Actor in a Kannada Filmfare Award.