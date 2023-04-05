Karnataka Polls: Kiccha Sudeep To Campaign 'only' For BJP; 'I Give My Support To Bommai'

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep, sharing a stage with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state health minister K Sudhakar, on Wednesday said that he will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly elections. The polls in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on May 10.

Addressing a press briefing, Kiccha Sudeep said that he will be campaigning only for the saffron party. "I give my support to respected Bommai sir," he said.

The actor added, "I'm not entering politics, nor contesting elections. I have not asked anyone for a ticket. I am not influential enough to give tickets. However, some people stood by me during my difficult times during cinema days. For that reason, I have to side with some. I am just an actor after all."

He said that he has friends in all political parties. "However, in some cases, a stand has to be taken. I will take some such stances to give a small thank you to those who have helped me."

Sudeep also informed the media that he calls Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai 'mama' (uncle). "I have seen him since I was a child. I have very few people who stood by me since childhood, so it won’t be wrong to call him mama (uncle). I want to extend my support to him," he said.

Do you agree with BJP's ideology? Sudeep replies

When asked if he agrees with the ideology of the BJP, Sudeep said, "I totally respect certain decisions Mr Modi has taken, but that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today."

CM Bommai also stated that he shares a cordial relationship with the Kannada actor. "Sudeep doesn't belong to any political party. He has announced his support for me. His support for me also means that he is supporting the party (BJP)," he said.

Sudeep is best known for his performance in films such as 'Kempe Gowda', 'Swathi Muthu', 'Pailwaan' and 'Eega'.